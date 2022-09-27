Steelers Announced Decision At Punter On Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves this Tuesday afternoon.

The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad. In order to make room for him, the front office released linebacker Delontae Scott.

Berry actually played for the Steelers from 2015-2020. During that span, he averaged 44.4 yards per punt.

Last season, Berry played for the Minnesota Vikings. He averaged a career-high 46.5 yards per punt.

The Steelers' decision to bring back Berry makes a lot of sense. Their current starting punter, Pressley Harvin III, is dealing with hip inflammation.

If Harvin needs to sit for a game or two, the Steelers should feel relatively comfortable starting Berry.

Of course, the Steelers would like to have Harvin at their disposal for Week 4. When healthy, the Georgia Tech product is a stud.

Harvin is averaging 47.4 yards per punt through Week 3.

The Steelers should have an update on their punter situation as this weekend inches closer.