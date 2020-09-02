Longtime NFL Announcer Suspended For 2 Games

A longtime NFL play-by-play announcer has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 regular season, which begins next week.

Bill Hillgrove, the longtime radio voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been suspended for two games as a result of his offseason arrest.

The 80-year-old announcer was reportedly charged with a DUI after he allegedly crashed into Ferri’s ShurSave located along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa.

TribLive.com had more details on the alleged incident:

According to officials, Hillgrove, who is a regular at the store, was pulling into a parking spot Monday when he drove directly into the windows. A store manager told police Hillgrove went inside to fill a prescription. He then got back into his Honda CR-V, which had damage and scratches on the bumper, and left, officials said. A witness, who identified Hillgrove, said he was “weaving on the sidewalk” when he got out of his vehicle.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that the announcer is suspended for the first two games of the year.

Longtime Steelers play-by-play radio broadcaster Bill Hillgrove will be suspended two games, team spokesman Burt Lauten said. Hillgrove was charged with a DUI in June after crashing his car through a supermarket window in Murraysville, PA. https://t.co/knUcS9CMjR — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 2, 2020

Hillgrove has been employed by the Steelers Radio Network since 1994.

The Steelers open the 2020 season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the New York Giants. Pittsburgh is set to play Denver in Week 2.

Hillgrove is scheduled to return to the air on Sept. 27 against Houston.