Steelers Appear To Have 1 David DeCastro Replacement In Mind

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a shocking announcement as the team released veteran offensive lineman David DeCastro.

He was a two-time All-Pro offensive lineman for the Steelers during his illustrious career. However, he’s struggled to live up to that billing over the past few seasons.

With DeCastro on the way out, the Steelers will need a replacement at right guard. Second-year offensive lineman Kevin Dotson will likely take over at left guard heading into the 2021 season.

NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport revealed the Steelers are in discussions with veteran guard Trai Turner on a potential deal.

“A potential David DeCastro replacement could be on the way: Source said the Steelers are having talks with free agent G Trai Turner,” he said. “No deal yet. But he did visit recently and proclaimed himself 100% healthy.”

Just last week, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner was visiting the Steelers. That makes DeCastro’s exit a little easier to digest, but it still stings.

Pittsburgh desperately needs to land Turner – or another quality guard – in free agency before the 2021 season starts. The team has just one returning starting offensive lineman from the 2020 season: Chukwuma Okorafor.

Will the Steelers sign Turner?