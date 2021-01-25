Steelers Are Reportedly Finalizing Offensive Coordinator Hire

Of all the coordinator hires being made within the NFL this off-season, none may prove more impactful than who the Steelers hire at offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh has taken its time interviewing candidates these past few weeks. Three main candidates have emerged throughout the process, including: Matt Canada, Hue Jackson and Pep Hamilton.

Canada’s been the front-runner all along, for good reason too. The Steelers love to hire from within. It’s been a staple of Mike Tomlin’s tenure. That pattern is continuing into the 2021 season.

The Steelers are reportedly finalizing hiring Canada as their new offensive coordinator, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

This will probably be viewed as an underwhelming decision by Steelers fans, but the writing was on the wall.

If Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for another year, coaching continuity is vital. Matt Canada has a strong relationship with Big Ben, and he’s the best man for the job to try and get one more year out of the veteran quarterback.

The Steelers’ future overall, though, is shaky. Behind Roethlisberger is Mason Rudolph. It’s tough to be optimistic about the Steelers’ future with Rudolph at quarterback.

The organization has to address the position this off-season, whether that be through the draft or a trade. Pairing a young quarterback with the veteran Roethlisberger could prove to be a major success.

That would give Canada time to train a new quarterback while still working with Big Ben for what is most likely his final year.