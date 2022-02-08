Steelers Are Reportedly Interviewing Longtime ESPN Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ search for a general manager isn’t over just yet. In fact, they recently added another interview to their schedule.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for their general manager position.

Riddick has been an excellent analyst for ESPN, but he also has some history as an executive. He started that chapter of his life in Washington for a few years as a pro scout. In 2005, he was promoted to director of pro personnel.

Once his stint in the nation’s capital ran its course, Riddick joined the Philadelphia Eagles. He last worked in the NFL as the Eagle’s director of pro personnel in 2013.

The #Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN commentator Louis Riddick for their vacant GM job, sources say. He last worked in the NFL as the #Eagles Director of Pro Personnel in 2013. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2022

During an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” last year, Riddick revealed that he still wants to run an NFL team at some point in his career.

“I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t. ESPN knows that,” Riddick said, via Barrett Media. “They know it and I talk to them about it. That’s why those avenues have been explored like they were last year and then we’ll see what happens in the next month or two this year.”

Perhaps this upcoming opportunity with the Steelers is the one that Riddick has been waiting for.