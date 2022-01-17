Steelers Backup Quarterback Has Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger played in what’s expected to be the final game of his NFL career on Sunday night. And though it wasn’t a picture-perfect ride off into the sunset, it was a memorable finale.

Big Ben and the Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21 on Sunday night. Roethlisberger had 215 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The fact the Steelers got to the postseason in the first place was nothing short of miraculous. And it just goes to show how high the standard was in Pittsburgh with Big Ben under center.

Steelers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs sent Roethlisberger a message to congratulate the veteran on a terrific career.

“Congrats Ben on a legendary 18-yr career, 2 Rings, and never having had a losing season,” Dobbs said on Twitter. “It’s been an honor to be front row for a portion of it. Best wishes for you, Ashley and the kids. God Bless!”

Though Ben Roethlisberger has yet to make an official announcement regarding his retirment, the veteran quarterback was talking like it was already set in stone following the Steelers’ playoff loss on Sunday.

“As we move from one chapter to the next, it’s gonna be different, but it’s gonna be fun and a new challenge, and I’m looking forward to it,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.

The Steelers will have to find a franchise quarterback replacement, either through the 2022 NFL Draft or via trade.