Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Ben Roethlisberger Right Now

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger dropping back for a pass.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger is playing in his first NFL game in virtually a year right now, and he’s showing the signs of all that time off.

Roethlisberger has tossed his first touchdown pass since December 2018, but other than that, he’s looked shaky at times. His accuracy in particular has been missing.

Late in the second quarter, Roethlisberger is 9-of-16 for 101 yards. His stats could look markedly better, but he’s missed on some makeable throws.

On social media, a lot of the criticism looks the same. Big Ben looks like a 38-year-old coming off major elbow surgery with limited preseason reps with his receivers.

Fortunately for Big Ben and the Steelers, they are the more talented team in this one, and should ultimately pull this game out. This is the type of game to work out some of the kinks.

If Roethlisberger looks like this in Week 4 or 5, then you might have a real problem on your hands if you’re Pittsburgh.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.