Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Ben Roethlisberger Right Now

Ben Roethlisberger is playing in his first NFL game in virtually a year right now, and he’s showing the signs of all that time off.

Roethlisberger has tossed his first touchdown pass since December 2018, but other than that, he’s looked shaky at times. His accuracy in particular has been missing.

Late in the second quarter, Roethlisberger is 9-of-16 for 101 yards. His stats could look markedly better, but he’s missed on some makeable throws.

On social media, a lot of the criticism looks the same. Big Ben looks like a 38-year-old coming off major elbow surgery with limited preseason reps with his receivers.

Big Ben looks like he missed a decade. Not a year. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

Two observations: Lorenzo Carter — Balling Big Ben — Rusty. Very inaccurate — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2020

I said Ben Roethlisberger looks good! Never been better! pic.twitter.com/b6hNJnkuex — Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) September 15, 2020

Roethlisberger had Ebron there, but he throws it too high. Biggest thing Roethlisberger and the offense missed without OTAs etc. was chance to build chemistry and timing with receivers. Shows up there. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 15, 2020

Every time Ben Roethlisberger starts scrambling, he looks like Babe Ruth rounding the bases in those old-timey films. Little steps, and it's like the speed his legs move don't match his movement. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 15, 2020

I’m all about timing Big Ben foot speed with a sun dial — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) September 15, 2020

Fortunately for Big Ben and the Steelers, they are the more talented team in this one, and should ultimately pull this game out. This is the type of game to work out some of the kinks.

If Roethlisberger looks like this in Week 4 or 5, then you might have a real problem on your hands if you’re Pittsburgh.