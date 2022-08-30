Steelers, Broncos Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some depth to their defense this Tuesday, acquiring outside linebacker Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are receiving late draft-pick compensation in return for Reed.

Reed, 26, has been with the Broncos since 2019, appearing in 45 games and making 34 starts.

During the 2021 season, Reed had 43 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. The Steelers would gladly welcome that type of production this fall.

Reed will most likely be the primary backup to either Alex Highsmith or T.J. Watt.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are set at outside linebacker with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. They also have serviceable depth with Nik Bonitto and Baron Browning on the roster.

NFL fans should expect more trades to be made before final rosters are due this afternoon.