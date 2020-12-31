3 More Key Steelers Players Are Sitting On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in order to make the postseason. Thankfully for the Browns, they’ll be facing a short-handed Steelers team.

Pittsburgh announced earlier this week that Mason Rudolph, not Ben Roethlisberger, will start at quarterback in Week 17.

The Steelers, who have already clinched the AFC North division, want to give Roethlisberger some rest heading into the playoffs.

“I’ll be here for Mason, for Josh (Dobbs), for whoever it may be,” Roethlisberger said. “Kind of like last year, that’s the approach I’ll take. I never want to step on toes, but I want to be available to questions, to help, to give my input. … I talked to Mason about that. That is going to be my role this week, and I’ll do everything I can to answer questions and be whatever help I can be for this game.”

Big Ben isn’t the only Steelers player who will be sitting out.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday morning that center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Cam Heyward will also sit.

The Browns and the Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.