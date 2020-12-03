The Steelers kept their perfect record alive this afternoon against the Ravens, but it unfortunately came at a price. Bud Dupree went down with a potential season-ending injury.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Steelers believe Dupree suffered a torn ACL. The team will have him undergo additional tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Dupree entered this season on the franchise tag with the hope that he could play his way to a lucrative contract with the Steelers. He was well on his way to executing his plan to perfection, as he currently has 31 tackles and eight sacks this year.

Not only is this injury a brutal blow to Dupree, it’ll certainly hurt the Steelers’ production on defense. The former first-round pick has formed quite the tandem with TJ Watt on the edge.

Initial tests on #Steelers LB Bud Dupree indicate a torn ACL, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason. Crushing for the team and Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag and is slated to be a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 3, 2020

It’s unclear if this will greatly affect Dupree’s value on the open market. ACL injuries take months to fully recover from, but we’ve seen plenty of stars bounce back from it.

Dupree’s status for the start of the 2021 season could be in question now due to the timing of this injury. However, the Kentucky product should command a large salary in free agency.

Over the past two seasons, Dupree has 19.5 sacks. It’s tough to find that type of production in the NFL, so he should have plenty of suitors knocking at his door.

As for the Steelers, they’ll have to quickly find a way to replace Dupree with only five games remaining in the regular season.