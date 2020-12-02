Pittsburgh Steelers starting center Maurkice Pouncey has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to this afternoon’s game.

Pouncey, who is in his 11th season with the Steelers, started the first 10 games of the year at his customary center position. With the eight-time Pro Bowler out of the lineup, second-year backup J.C. Hassenhauer will fill the void against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hassenhauer has appeared in nine games this season, playing special teams in all of them and receiving offensive snaps in four. His most extensive offensive action was 11 plays against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Hassenhauer, a former Alabama standout, played seven snaps in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being postponed three times, this week’s Ravens-Steelers game will finally happen today. The NFL announced moments ago that the contest is officially on.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET from Heinz Field. NBC will broadcast the action.