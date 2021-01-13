On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in a Wild Card matchup between division rivals.

Pittsburgh entered the game as the favorite, especially after the Browns’ COVID-19 issues. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and several key starters were not available for Cleveland.

It didn’t matter. On the very first snap, veteran center Maurkice Pouncey launched a snap over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s head and into the endzone. Cleveland recovered for a touchdown and the Browns never looked back en route to a 48-37 win.

After taking a few days to digest the loss, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear that change is in order.

“I’m not going to maintain status quo and hope that the outcome changes. That’s the definition of insanity,” Tomlin told reporters following the team’s embarrassing playoff loss.

Tomlin made it clear that there will be changes among the coaching staff. Steelers fans were less than pleased with the play-calling from offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

While Tomlin did not address Fichtner’s future, it would be surprising to seem him return to the coaching staff next season.

Current Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada would be the likely replacement considering the Steelers like to promote in-house candidates.

It’s unclear what changes will be made, but Tomlin made it clear that there will be plenty of change heading into next season.

Now we’ll wait to see if Ben Roethlisberger returns for another year.