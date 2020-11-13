Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Offers Update On QB Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only remaining undefeated team left in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season.

It’s the best start the Steelers have ever had in the storied history of the organization. While the undefeated record is nice, the team received some tough news earlier this week.

Star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The news came after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the virus.

Roethlisberger did not test positive, but his placement on the list suggested he might not be able to play this weekend. Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor spoke to head coach Mike Tomlin about his quarterback.

“Mike Tomlin says the expectation is still that Ben Roethlisberger will come off the Covid-19 list tomorrow, and if that goes according to plan, they’ll have an extended walk-through with Roethlisberger and the team to give him an in-helmet perspective before the game,” Pryor said.

That’s great news for the Steelers, who desperately need Roethlisberger under center.

Pittsburgh learned what life was like without Big Ben on the field in 2019. An 8-8 season doesn’t seem too bad, but the Steelers won’t have any shot in the playoff race without Roethlisberger.

As it stands now, it sounds like he’ll be back for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.