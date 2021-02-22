Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Releases Statement On His Status

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has released a statement in response to a report that he tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported earlier today that Tomlin had recently been diagnosed with the virus. The veteran head coach confirmed as much on Twitter tonight.

Tomlin also thanked those who have checked in on his health status and said he’s doing well in his recovery.

“Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I’m thankful to be in good health,” Tomlin said. “I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respect my privacy. It is very much appreciated.

“I’ll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from my home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!”

Whenever we hear of someone in the sports world being diagnosed with COVID-19, the obvious first reaction is hoping they are okay. It’s a relief that Tomlin appears to be well on his way to beating the virus.

Here’s hoping he makes a speedy recovery and gets back to the Steelers’ facility soon.