Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Message To Maurkice Pouncey After Retirement

The retirement of Steelers star center Maurkice Pouncey has led to an outpouring of support from across the NFL. And you better believe that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has something to say too.

In an official statement, Tomlin offered Pouncey congratulations on his retirement. He praised Pouncey as a leader on and off the field.

Tomlin further highlighted Pouncey’s community service in Pittsburgh and his native Florida. He offered the nine-time Pro Bowler the best of luck moving forward.

“I want to congratulate Maurkice on his retirement,” Tomlin said. “He has been a leader in our locker room for over a decade and I respect him so much for all he accomplished during his career. His efforts on the field are matched by his dedication and commitment to the Pittsburgh community and the Lakeland (FL) community. He has done so much for his teammates and the entire organization, and I wish him all the best to he and his family in which I know he will continue to be successful in every aspect of life. Much love, Maurkice.”

Maurkice Pouncey was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl and got to play in the Super Bowl as a rookie.

In 11 seasons, Pouncey made the Pro Bowl nine times – one for each season where he played in at least two games. He was a five-time All-Pro too, and rarely committed any penalties.

But injuries were a problem for Pouncey all throughout his career. He missed at least three games in each of his last two seasons.

So at 31 years of age, Pouncey is calling it quits. But he’ll never have to pay for a meal in the city of Pittsburgh.