Steelers Coach’s Comment About Young Wide Receivers Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers maintained their perfect record with a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

It was an ugly contest that included a surprising amount of dropped passes from the Steelers’ normally sure-handed wide receivers corps. Following the win, Mike Tomlin called his team’s effort “junior varsity.”

When asked what the team needed to do well, Tomlin simply stated, “stop sucking.” Well, Tomlin isn’t the only Steelers coach capable of making a headline-worthy comment.

On Friday morning, Steelers offensive coordinator made headlines with his comments about the team’s young wide receivers. Randy Fichtner said his young wide receivers are like a “fart in a skillet.”

No, really.

“In their beginning years, they’re like a fart in a skillet. They’re just bouncing around everywhere. Like popcorn,” he said this morning.

Randy Fichtner, describing his young receivers: #FartInASkillet pic.twitter.com/Zj6QtYb4JQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 4, 2020

It’s an incredible comment from the Steelers offensive coordinator. He’s also not wrong.

When young wide receivers first enter the league, it usually takes a year or two for them to fully settle into the offense. This year’s rookie class has somewhat debunked that theory, but it remains true as a whole.

As for the Steelers, their own rookie wide receiver has adapted well to the professional game. Former Notre Dame star Chase Claypool leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

However, from time to time, he also plays like a fart a skillet – as Randy would say.