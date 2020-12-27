Look: Former Steelers Player Responds To Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are living on the edge, entering Week 17. The team lost to the now-two-win New York Jets today, putting them in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, may have turned around their fortunes today. The team was getting stomped by the Indianapolis Colts 24-7, but came back to pull out a huge 28-24 victory. The team got some swagger back today.

20 days ago, things looked very different. On Dec. 7, the Steelers suffered their first loss, getting upset by Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. After that game, Browns star Myles Garrett tweeted that the team had “opened the door” for Cleveland to win the AFC North.

He wasn’t wrong, to be fair. Pittsburgh would lose two more games in a row before today’s comeback, including a particularly brutal loss to the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for the Browns, since that tweet, they lost a dramatic game to the Baltimore Ravens, and today had to face the Jets without the vast majority of their quality wide receivers. Still, former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster had some fun at the team’s expense after the two games.

These two teams will decide the Browns’ fate next week. Cleveland needs a win, or a string of extremely unlikely outcomes elsewhere, to reach the postseason.

If the Browns get guys like Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, who have been productive this season, back for the game, it should be a good one. If not, you’ll have to rocket the end of this season right to the top of the list of horrible things that have happened to the Cleveland Browns over the last few decades.

The Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers kick off at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.

