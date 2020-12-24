Steelers Cornerback Sends Clear Message About JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on Wednesday that his pregame dancing routine is being retired.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has made a habit of dancing on opponent’s midfield logos before game. He’ll post a video of his pregame dance on TikTok.

The pregame dancing has become somewhat of an issue, though, at least in terms of the media. Smith-Schuster and his teammates are constantly being asked about it. And it doesn’t help that the once 11-0 Steelers have lost three straight games.

So, Smith-Schuster won’t do it anymore.

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos,” Smith-Schuster said Wednesday. “For me, honestly, I was dancing when we were undefeated. I was dancing when we lost our three games. I’m not going to change the person who I am.

“I think it’s getting to the point where my teammates are being asked this question. Our coach is being asked this question.”

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden made it clear on social media that JuJu’s dancing isn’t an issue.

Haden said it is “the LEAST of our problems! Take are Ls like a man a move on! See you Sunday.”

My dawg @TeamJuJu dancing is the LEAST of our problems! Take are Ls like a man a move on! See you Sunday — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 22, 2020

The Steelers will be back on the field on Sunday against the Colts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.