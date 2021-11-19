Look: Steelers Could Be Without 5 Key Starters vs. Chargers

It’s safe to say the Pittsburgh Steelers will be shorthanded this Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Friday afternoon, the Steelers released their updated injury report for Week 11. As of now, three starters have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and starting left guard Kevin Dotson will all be inactive against the Chargers. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they might also be without two other starters.

Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Friday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he expects Fitzpatrick to be out, but there’s an outside chance that Roethlisberger could play.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Roethlisberger off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If he can’t get cleared in time, the Steelers will start Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

While the Steelers would love to have Roethlisberger back in the starting lineup this Sunday, the coaching staff is preparing their game plan around Rudolph.

“We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents that we’re intending to play. We’re going to build that plan, work that plan. We’ve got a young offensive unit, and we’ll let that lead us throughout the week.”

The Steelers will have a final update on Roethlisberger’s status this Saturday.