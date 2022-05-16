Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp.

As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon.

Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing 12 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also played in two contests for the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season, making six tackles.

Before 2021, Simon spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, the final two as a starter. In 43 games (30 starts), Simon finished with 114 tackles and eight sacks.

Simon also played for the Houston Texans from 2014-17 after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

A two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer and the 2012 conference Defensive Player of the Year, Simon was a fourth-round pick for the Ravens in 2013.