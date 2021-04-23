The Pittsburgh Steelers received unfortunate news this Friday involving Justin Layne. The 23-year-old cornerback was arrested in Lake County, Ohio.

The Lake County Jail states that Layne is being charged with driving under suspension, speeding and having a firearm in his vehicle.

Melinda Roeder of KDKA Radio had some additional details to share regarding Layne’s situation.

“Willoughby Hill Police Chief confirms Justin Layne also had outstanding warrant for his arrest on traffic violation,” Roeder said. “Marijuana was found in the car, along with a loaded 9mm Glock. 2 men in car with him are not charged.”

NEW INFO: Willoughby Hill Police Chief confirms Justin Layne also had outstanding warrant for his arrest on traffic violation. Marijuana was found in the car, along with a loaded 9mm Glock. 2 men in car with him are not charged @937theFan @KDKARadio pic.twitter.com/tgdRSKj0mL — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 23, 2021

Layne is reportedly due in Willoughby Hills Municipal Court this morning to face his charges.

This is actually the second time this offseason that an NFL cornerback found himself in trouble in Ohio. Earlier this year, New Orleans Saints star Marshon Lattimore was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun that was believed to be stolen.

Layne, a former third-round pick from Michigan State, played his high school football at Benedictine High School in Cleveland, Ohio. That would explain why he’s been in Ohio this offseason.

The Steelers haven’t released a statement on this matter just yet. For now, Layne is under contract through the 2022 season.