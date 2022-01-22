Steelers DC Keith Butler Reportedly Makes Decision On 2022 Season

The Spun

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense should look a bit different next season. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team that he’s retiring this offseason, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Butler, a former second-round pick out of Memphis State, spent a decade in the NFL as a player before becoming a coach.

After spending several years at the collegiate level with Memphis and Arkansas State, Butler joined the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff as a linebackers coach.

The Steelers hired Butler as their linebackers coach in 2003. It wasn’t until the 2015 season when he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

A popular candidate to replace Butler in Pittsburgh is Teryl Austin. He has been a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach for the Steelers since 2019.

Austin has experience as a defensive play-caller. He was once the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers could also go with an outside hire to replace Butler, but they have proven in the past they like to hire from within when it comes to the defense.

It should be an interesting offseason for the Steelers.

