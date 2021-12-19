Steelers Defense Getting A Notable Boost On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting cornerback Joe Haden back against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Haden was officially listed as active after missing the last four games for Pittsburgh with a foot injury. He injured that foot against the Lions on Nov. 14 and didn’t return.

That contest ended up ending in a tie as both teams had a dreadful overtime period.

Haden practiced all week and had no limitations for Friday’s session before ultimately being listed as questionable.

He’s been the Steelers’ best corner this season and their defense has badly missed him. It’s forced Cameron Sutton to play a lot on the outside (he’s usually in the slot), and for Ahkello Witherspoon to get too many reps in Haden’s place.

Haden currently has 24 total tackles (15 solo), one forced fumble, and five passed defended.

Pittsburgh will be looking to get to 7-6-1 and keep its playoff hopes alive after losing 10 days ago to Minnesota.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.