Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow.

While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming

“I knew this was going to happen. I said he was done last season,” Spiranac wrote about Big Ben.

It has been an ugly start to the season for Roethlisberger, who is looking every bit of 39 years old. In Pittsburgh’s three straight losses, Roethlisberger has thrown four interceptions and only three touchdowns.

“Packers have taken a ton of heat, both 15 years ago and one year ago, for drafting a QB before they need a QB. The Steelers are Exhibit A as to why you need that succession plan before it’s too late,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt tweeted on Sunday. “The very worst time to find a QB is when you need a QB.”

The Steelers badly need a quarterback, and it’s not Roethlisberger. The longer he’s out there, the more we’ll see what Spiranac calls “disgusting” football from Pittsburgh.