Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing.

The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh has run 13 plays and gained only 47 yards.

The criticism of Canada is loud on social media.

Unless the Steelers can get something going, they will fall to 1-3 on the season with a loss. Pittsburgh won its season opener at Cincinnati but fell to the Patriots and Browns in Weeks 2 and 3.

Many Steelers fans undoubtedly want to see Mitchell Trubisky benched for rookie Kenny Pickett, but if Canada's offensive scheme continues to sputter, it might not matter who is playing quarterback in Pittsburgh.

You can catch Steelers-Jets on CBS.