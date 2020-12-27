Steelers Fans Are Fed Up With Their Team’s Performance

Another week, another tough performance from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh, which has dropped three straight games after starting the season at 11-0, is trailing Indianapolis, 21-7, late in the second quarter.

The Steelers’ offense has really struggled, especially in the passing game. Ben Roethlisberger is currently 9 of 15 for just 61 yards. That’s not going to get it done against good teams, especially come playoff time.

Late in the second quarter, Pittsburgh had just seven more net yards than Indianapolis had total points.

Colts POINTS: 21

Steelers net YARDS: 28 pic.twitter.com/dxiVOG042e — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2020

Steelers fans are starting to get fed up with both the performance on offense and the decision making that comes with it.

“Worst effort by coaches & players. No change at all on offense. That is coaching!” one fan tweeted.

“It’s kinda hard to believe this team started 11-0. How? I’m sorry but this offense looks just like it did when Duck Hodges was playing. Not sure who to blame. Is it the OC? HC? or QB?” another fan added.

Other fans are taking to Twitter show examples of what’s wrong on the offensive side of the ball – it’s not pretty.

The Offense is so bad it throws a crossing route and they can’t even get back to the line of scrimmage. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/im7YjS2Ovr — BlitzburghVideos ✨ (@BlitzVideos) December 27, 2020

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Browns next weekend. If Pittsburgh can’t come back today, there’s a real chance Mike Tomlin’s team will finish the season with five straight losses.