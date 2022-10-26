Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans.

For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve.

The bad news for Pittsburgh is that the 21-day practice window for rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III has expired. He will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Austin has been out since the preseason due to a foot injury. The hope was he'd give the Steelers a boost during the second half of the season.

Now that Austin's chances of joining the 53-man roster have evaporated, the fans in Pittsburgh are furious.

"Good news on Watt, but I would like to know what’s going on with CA3. Did he re-injure something? Setback? Etc? He wasn’t practicing today in the WR lines," one fan said.

"Fire MATT CANADA, how can u not find a way to use one of the fastest wrs in the league," another fan wrote.

"Disappointing I wanted to see Austin play," a third fan tweeted.

Austin had an impressive career at Memphis, hauling in 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Steelers drafted Austin because of his game-changing speed. He ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash.

Unfortunately, the NFL world will have to wait until 2023 to see Austin in action.