Steelers Fans Are Loving The Latest Ben Roethlisberger Video

After missing nearly all of the 2019 NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger is ready to get back onto the field.

After the video the Pittsburgh Steelers just shared of their star QB, he definitely looks like he’s ready too. The seven-second video shows a clean-shaven Big Ben rolling out to his right before throwing a pass with no difficulty.

Roethlisberger being without a beard is also a welcome sight. He pledged last season not to shave until he could throw a pass to an NFL receiver. After successfully doing so during a May training session, he shaved the mountain of facial hair he had accumulated.

The Steelers QB is just one season removed from one of the best campaigns for any quarterback ever. In 2018 he threw for a league-leading 5,129 yards (seventh-most in NFL history) and 34 touchdowns. Both were franchise records for the team.

But a serious arm injury in 2019 cost him 14 games – the worst injury layoff of his career.

Ben Roethlisberger has two years left on his contract, which means two years to get the Steelers back into title contention.

Pittsburgh hasn’t endured three straight years without a playoff berth since the 1998-2000 seasons. Avoiding a repeat of that streak is almost contingent on Roethlisberger being 100-percent this coming season. Last year the team only narrowly missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record as Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges took the reins.

Will Big Ben’s return to the Steelers ensure a spot in the playoffs in 2020?