Steelers Fans Have 1 Growing Concern With Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their second loss of the week on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers fell to the Bills, 26-15, less than a week after losing to the Washington Football Team in a Monday night game. Pittsburgh is now 11-2 on the season after opening the year with 11 straight wins.

Pittsburgh is still in very good shape for the playoffs – although the Steelers have lost the No. 1 seed – but there are concerns about the AFC North franchise’s ability to make a deep run.

The main reason for that: Pittsburgh’s lack of scoring power on offense. Does the Steelers’ offense have what it takes to push the ball down field against the Chiefs and Bills’ of the world? We’re not so sure following Sunday night’s loss.

Roethlisberger, 38, might be showing his age a bit. He finished the Sunday night game with 187 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Big Ben was especially shaky with his downfield passes.

“Twice James Washington had his man beat deep from the inside and Steelers can’t connect. Ben Roethlisberger still has velocity on the intermediate throws but the deep ball hasn’t been there. Used to be a strength. Without vertical threat, tough to push through playoffs,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

It isn’t all on Big Ben, obviously.

The Steelers’ wide receivers aren’t giving him much help, as Pittsburgh dropped a number of passes on Sunday night.

No matter the excuse, though, the Steelers haven’t gotten it done as of late. That will need to change in a major way moving forward.