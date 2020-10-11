The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steelers Fans Are Loving Chase Claypool’s Postgame Tweet

Chase Claypool hauls in a pass for the Steelers.PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 11: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch that is later overturned in the second half against Darius Slay #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11, 2020 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Today was the breakout game for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The rookie pass catcher scored four touchdowns in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool found the end zone in multiple plays, including on a screen pass near the goal line and on a deep route down the seam for the clinching score. It looks like Pittsburgh may have a budding star in its second-round pick.

As exciting as Claypool’s on-field performance was, Steelers fans have to like his post-game tweet as well. The first-year standout has a way with words.

“7/11…always open,” Claypool wrote, sharing a picture of himself and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Through his first four games as a pro, Claypool already has five touchdown catches. With him, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson catching passes, the Steelers have some legit perimeter threats.

With today’s win, Pittsburgh moved to 4-0 on the season. That’s great in and of itself, but it’s crazy given the franchise’s history of success that it is the Steelers’ first 4-0 start since 1979, the final year of the “Steel Curtain” dynasty.

If this season ends the same way that one did, fans in the ‘Burgh will be quite pleased.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.