Steelers Fans Are Loving Chase Claypool’s Postgame Tweet

Today was the breakout game for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The rookie pass catcher scored four touchdowns in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool found the end zone in multiple plays, including on a screen pass near the goal line and on a deep route down the seam for the clinching score. It looks like Pittsburgh may have a budding star in its second-round pick.

As exciting as Claypool’s on-field performance was, Steelers fans have to like his post-game tweet as well. The first-year standout has a way with words.

“7/11…always open,” Claypool wrote, sharing a picture of himself and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Through his first four games as a pro, Claypool already has five touchdown catches. With him, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson catching passes, the Steelers have some legit perimeter threats.

With today’s win, Pittsburgh moved to 4-0 on the season. That’s great in and of itself, but it’s crazy given the franchise’s history of success that it is the Steelers’ first 4-0 start since 1979, the final year of the “Steel Curtain” dynasty.

If this season ends the same way that one did, fans in the ‘Burgh will be quite pleased.