Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Are Not Happy With Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is playing it conservatively and it’s probably going to cost the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The Browns got out to a huge early lead over the Steelers, leading 35-10 at halftime. However, Pittsburgh got back into it, scoring 13 unanswered points to start the second half.

Pittsburgh then had the ball close to midfield on a 4th and 1 attempt. Tomlin opted to punt the ball back to Cleveland.

This was a mistake.

—> CLE (35) @ PIT (23) <—

PIT has 4th & 1 at the PIT 46 Recommendation (VERY STRONG): 👉 Go for it (+7.1 WP)

Actual play: 🚨 (Punt formation) PENALTY on PIT, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at PIT 46 – No pic.twitter.com/nSoFurKutk — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) January 11, 2021

The Browns took the gift from Tomlin and marched down the field for a touchdown. It’s now Cleveland 42, Pittsburgh 23 with about 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Fans are not happy with how conservatively Tomlin is playing things.

“Had a full 3 minutes to think about it and punted away the game. Worst decision of Tomlin’s career,” Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News tweeted.

Had a full 3 minutes to think about it and punted away the game. Worst decision of Tomlin’s career. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) January 11, 2021

“Tomlin is down 12 points at home in the 4th quarter of a playoff game… he has a 4th & 1 at his 46 he must score twice AND not allow another score and he punts… and it’s a touchback… COMPLETELY EMBARASSING,” Warren Sharp added.

Tomlin is down 12 points at home in the 4th quarter of a playoff game… he has a 4th & 1 at his 46 he must score twice AND not allow another score and he punts… and it's a touchback… COMPLETELY EMBARASSING — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 11, 2021

Good luck winning playoff games with decisions like this, Steelers:

4th & 1, Steelers punt

2+ minutes later, Browns score pic.twitter.com/3Z3H0KIIG2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2021

The fourth quarter of the Steelers vs. Browns game can be seen on NBC.