The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Are Not Happy With Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin is playing it conservatively and it’s probably going to cost the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The Browns got out to a huge early lead over the Steelers, leading 35-10 at halftime. However, Pittsburgh got back into it, scoring 13 unanswered points to start the second half.

Pittsburgh then had the ball close to midfield on a 4th and 1 attempt. Tomlin opted to punt the ball back to Cleveland.

This was a mistake.

The Browns took the gift from Tomlin and marched down the field for a touchdown. It’s now Cleveland 42, Pittsburgh 23 with about 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Fans are not happy with how conservatively Tomlin is playing things.

“Had a full 3 minutes to think about it and punted away the game. Worst decision of Tomlin’s career,” Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News tweeted.

“Tomlin is down 12 points at home in the 4th quarter of a playoff game… he has a 4th & 1 at his 46 he must score twice AND not allow another score and he punts… and it’s a touchback… COMPLETELY EMBARASSING,” Warren Sharp added.

Good luck winning playoff games with decisions like this, Steelers:

The fourth quarter of the Steelers vs. Browns game can be seen on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.