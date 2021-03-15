Steelers Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN Analyst’s Prediction

Pittsburgh Steelers fans aren’t very happy with one ESPN analyst’s prediction made on Monday morning.

The Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have officially agreed to a new deal for the 2021 season. Some believed that Big Ben was going to retire – or the Steelers were going to move in a new direction – but the two sides agreed on a deal for at least one more season.

Roethlisberger agreed to a $5 million pay cut for the 2021 season. He’ll make $14 million in 2021 and it will be spread out over two seasons to make it easier on the team’s salary cap situation.

ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannebaum isn’t high on Roethlisberger heading into the 2021 season, though. In fact, he believes that Cam Newton will have a better season.

The former NFL GM called Roethlisberger’s new deal a “retirement policy.”

Unsurprisingly, Steelers fans are not taking this well.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum at it again. On @espn. Just called Big Ben's 2021 contract "a retirement policy." Said Cam Newton will have a better year than Big Ben. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 15, 2021

Roethlisberger had some struggles in 2020, but he also had some pretty big performances, several more than Newton.

Perhaps Newton was injured in 2020 and he’ll rebound with a better year in 2021, but if you had to pick between him or Roethlisberger, the latter is probably the better bet.