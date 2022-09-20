Steelers Fans Not Happy With The Matt Canada News

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky made a shocking admission about the amount of control he has over the team's offense.

Trubisky said he doesn't have the freedom to call an audible on every play.

"We're still figuring out when it’s a good time for me to audible," Trubisky said, via Gerry Dulac.

This admission from Trubisky has fans wondering if Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has too much power, and if that's the case, they want that to change immediately.

"If that's the case, that needs to change ASAP," one fan tweeted.

"What the hell? You’re paying a guy near double figures at a critical position. Canada has to go," another fan replied.

"This is ridiculous," a third fan said. "HS quarterbacks should have the ability to audible if they see something needs changed."

Through the first two weeks of the season, Trubisky has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 362 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Steelers will need a better performance from Trubisky on Thursday night in order to defeat the Cleveland Browns on the road.