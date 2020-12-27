The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

What NFL Fans Are Saying About The Steelers On Sunday

Mike Tomlin talks to Ben Roethlisberger.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a roller-coaster Sunday, but they’ve come away from it with a win.

Pittsburgh, which trailed Indianapolis by 14 points in the first half, came from behind to beat the Colts, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Roethlisberger struggled mightily in the first half, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback came alive in the second half. Big Ben completed 34 of 49 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came in the final two quarters.

Pittsburgh’s big-time second half performance resulted in a comeback win and a clinching of the AFC North on Sunday.

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd might want to take this one back.

“Don’t care what the score is — Colts are so much better than the Steelers at this point in the season,” he tweeted a couple of hours ago.

“Where Colin was wrong…”

Longtime Steelers fan and college basketball writer Michael DeCourcy shared his reaction to the win on social media. He put out quite a statement.

“Top-five Steelers regular season victory in my lifetime,” he wrote.

Only Steelers fans can comment on that one, but today was clearly a big-time victory for a Steelers team that needed one badly.

Pittsburgh closes the regular season against Cleveland next weekend.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.