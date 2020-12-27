What NFL Fans Are Saying About The Steelers On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a roller-coaster Sunday, but they’ve come away from it with a win.

Pittsburgh, which trailed Indianapolis by 14 points in the first half, came from behind to beat the Colts, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Roethlisberger struggled mightily in the first half, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback came alive in the second half. Big Ben completed 34 of 49 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came in the final two quarters.

Pittsburgh’s big-time second half performance resulted in a comeback win and a clinching of the AFC North on Sunday.

The #Steelers have won the AFC North with a dramatic comeback… and the #Ravens control their playoff destiny. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd might want to take this one back.

“Don’t care what the score is — Colts are so much better than the Steelers at this point in the season,” he tweeted a couple of hours ago.

Don’t care what the score is — Colts are so much better than the Steelers at this point in the season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 27, 2020

“Where Colin was wrong…”

Longtime Steelers fan and college basketball writer Michael DeCourcy shared his reaction to the win on social media. He put out quite a statement.

“Top-five Steelers regular season victory in my lifetime,” he wrote.

Top-five Steelers regular season victory in my lifetime. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) December 27, 2020

Only Steelers fans can comment on that one, but today was clearly a big-time victory for a Steelers team that needed one badly.

Pittsburgh closes the regular season against Cleveland next weekend.