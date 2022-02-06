Steelers Fans React To Sunday’s Big Coaching News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making the expected move to replace defensive coordinator Keith Butler, promoting senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin to the role.

Austin has been with the franchise since 2019, and has been regarded as the DC-in-waiting. He interviewed with the New York Giants for their defensive coordinator vacancy this weekend, but reports today indicate the Steelers are on the verge of finalizing a contract with Austin.

The 56-year-old Austin, a Pennsylvania native, has extensive experience as an NFL and college assistant. He was the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Judging by the reaction to this news, Steelers fans are split into two groups. Some are legitimately excited about the hire, while others are concerned that the team is becoming too stale by constantly promoting from within.

A lot better DC for Tomlin than Butler ever would have been. It’s a better defensive staff than it was a year ago with Austin assuming more responsibility and Butler gone, but another voice in the room that doesn’t have 34/Tampa 2/Tomlin group-think is needed. https://t.co/59sKcJYkOX — Harks (@_ryanharks) February 6, 2022

Nothing is gonna change. New ideas strictly prohibited. The megalomaniac consolidates his power. https://t.co/DRW4Y78rfH — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) February 6, 2022

Hiring from within again 🙄 This team is delusional and stale. Get ready for years of mediocrity. https://t.co/8UDPth4Scz — Justice Rises (@Justice_Rises) February 6, 2022

Really like this move. Austin is an underrated coach in this league. https://t.co/HBO5bkRhwm — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) February 6, 2022

Austin now becomes Tomlin's right-hand man, essentially. Might supplement some of Tomlin's ideas with his own, but Mike Tomlin runs this ship. https://t.co/htLkQZSM0X — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 6, 2022

“The Steeler Way” I hate it here. https://t.co/HHbfEvqKnd — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) February 6, 2022

Austin will take over for Butler, who was the Steelers’ defensive coordinator from 2015-21. Prior to that, he served as the franchise’s linebackers coach from 2003-14.

Pittsburgh’s defense has kept them in contention the last several seasons as the team’s offense has sputtered. With a new quarterback starting for the Steelers in 2022, there will be even more pressure on Austin’s unit to perform.