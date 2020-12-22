The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Steelers FB Derek Watt Shaken Up After Scary Hit

JJ Watt and Derek Watt talking after a Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90, Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans talk after Pittsburgh's 28-21 win at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On a special edition of “Muppet Night Football”, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals squared off in an AFC North rivalry game.

Unfortunately, a very scary moment happened less than a minute into the contest.

As the Steelers punted the ball away on 4th down, special teamer Derek Watt flew down the field. However, a Bengals player nudged him in the back and sent him headfirst into the knee of the Cincinnati returner, Alex Erickson.

Immediately, Watt went down in pain and looked to be shaken up.

Here’s a look at the scary collision:

Watt’s brother, T.J. was among the first to rush out onto the field to check on him. Ben Roethlisberger also quickly made his way to help out Derek.

Thankfully, Watt was able to walk off the field with the help of a few teammates. He immediately went into the medical tent to receive further care.

Watt then made his way back to the locker room where he is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Steelers. Pittsburgh listed him as questionable.

After Watt made his way up the game got back underway. However, fans didn’t get a chance to see much early action.

Both teams traded punts back and forth for the first few drives of the game. In fact, neither the Steelers nor the Bengals got a first down until Cincinnati broke through nearly seven minutes into the contest.

The 11-2 Steelers entered the game as gigantic favorites (-14.5), but the Bengals clearly didn’t mind being the underdogs. Cincinnati started their third quarterback of the season, going back to Ryan Finley.

Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense looked awful early on. The veteran Steelers quarterback started the game 1-5 for 4 yards with a lost fumble.

Rest assured, there’s still plenty of football left to play. Tune-in to ESPN to watch Monday Night Football between the Bengals and the Steelers.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.