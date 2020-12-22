Video: Steelers FB Derek Watt Shaken Up After Scary Hit

On a special edition of “Muppet Night Football”, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals squared off in an AFC North rivalry game.

Unfortunately, a very scary moment happened less than a minute into the contest.

As the Steelers punted the ball away on 4th down, special teamer Derek Watt flew down the field. However, a Bengals player nudged him in the back and sent him headfirst into the knee of the Cincinnati returner, Alex Erickson.

Immediately, Watt went down in pain and looked to be shaken up.

Here’s a look at the scary collision:

#Steelers’ Derek Watt thankfully got up and walked off the field. A nasty collision minutes in the game. pic.twitter.com/hM7Gw32a7U — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020

Watt’s brother, T.J. was among the first to rush out onto the field to check on him. Ben Roethlisberger also quickly made his way to help out Derek.

Thankfully, Watt was able to walk off the field with the help of a few teammates. He immediately went into the medical tent to receive further care.

Watt then made his way back to the locker room where he is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Steelers. Pittsburgh listed him as questionable.

Watt is up and will be helped off. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 22, 2020

Derek Watt is up and walked off the field following a scary collision 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ILOqgyKSyd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 22, 2020

#Steelers FB Derek Watt has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return to tonight's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2020

After Watt made his way up the game got back underway. However, fans didn’t get a chance to see much early action.

Both teams traded punts back and forth for the first few drives of the game. In fact, neither the Steelers nor the Bengals got a first down until Cincinnati broke through nearly seven minutes into the contest.

The 11-2 Steelers entered the game as gigantic favorites (-14.5), but the Bengals clearly didn’t mind being the underdogs. Cincinnati started their third quarterback of the season, going back to Ryan Finley.

Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense looked awful early on. The veteran Steelers quarterback started the game 1-5 for 4 yards with a lost fumble.

Rest assured, there’s still plenty of football left to play. Tune-in to ESPN to watch Monday Night Football between the Bengals and the Steelers.