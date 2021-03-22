Former NFL GM Names 1 Big ‘Loser’ Of Free Agency

The NFL’s free agency period isn’t over yet, but the majority of the big moves have already been finalized.

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t extremely active in free agency this offseason, though they did bring back two key pieces in Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Smith-Schuster deal was a surprising one, as many expected the talented wide receiver to leave in free agency. Instead, he’s reportedly returning on a reasonable one-year contract.

A former NFL general manager isn’t very impressed with the Steelers moves, though.

Former league executive Mike Tannebaum named the Steelers his “loser” of free agency during a segment on Get Up! on Monday morning.

“They brought back Ben Roethlisberger…they resigned Juju…and they still have questions at left tackle, center and running back. I think this is a team that could very well wind up with one of the top five picks in next year’s draft,” he said.

The Steelers stumbled down the stretch in 2020 after starting the year with 11 straight wins. Pittsburgh does have some questions to answer in 2021, but it would be a major fall to go from 12-4 in 2020 to picking in the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.