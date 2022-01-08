Steelers Get Another Significant Boost Before Game vs. Ravens

The Steelers are getting a significant boost in their secondary for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Ravens.

Cornerback Joe Haden has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive earlier in the week. He was able to test negative twice in a 24-hour span which allowed him to come off the list.

Center Kendrick Green has also been activated, though it’s unlikely he starts. JC Hassenauer is in line to get his second straight start.

Having Haden on the field will allow him to cover Marquise Brown as those duties likely would’ve fallen to Cameron Sutton had he been out.

So far this season, Haden has 34 total tackles (23 solo) along with one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and six passes defended. It looked like this was going to be a second-straight year where he’d miss the last game of the season, but to the delight of Steeler fans, that won’t be happening.

It’s also only fitting that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely last game of his career comes against the Ravens when both teams are somehow still alive. The Steelers need a win, plus a Jaguars win and no tie in the Chargers-Raiders game to clinch a playoff spot.

Kickoff from Baltimore will be at 1 p.m. ET.