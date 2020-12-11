Steelers Get Huge Boost Before Game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Sunday when they clash with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills. That’ll prove easier thanks to a key Steelers player returning for the game.

Center Maurkice Pouncey missed Pittsburgh’s last two games. The standout offensive lineman was on the reserve/COVID list during that span. He’s finally been removed and will suit up for the Steelers this Sunday.

The activation from the reserve list couldn’t come at a more opportune time. The Steelers’ rushing attack was non-existent in a loss to the Washington Football Team last Sunday. Pouncey should help get things back on track.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor has the latest on Pouncey returning for the Steelers this Sunday:

“After finishing with a season-low 21 rushing yards in the loss to the Washington Football Team, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have another major piece of the run game available for Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills,” Pryer writes, via ESPN.com “Center Maurkice Pouncey was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after missing two games, the team announced.”

It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks for the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday offers a bit of normalcy.

The team’s last two games came on a Tuesday and Monday. Perhaps some normalcy will be just what the Steelers need to get back on track.

With Pouncey returning this Sunday, Pittsburgh will be close to full strength against the stout Bills.