Steelers Giving Mitch Trubisky First Chance: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft on Kenny Pickett, but that doesn't mean he's going to be the Week 1 starter. In fact, he's not even the top option on the depth chart at the moment.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mitch Trubisky will get the first crack at winning the starting quarterback job for Pittsburgh.

"We might see him get to a point where at the end of the year the Steelers say, 'We either turn it over to Kenny Pickett for the long term, or we work towards a future with Mitch Trubisky.' That is the scenario here that is probably best-case for the Steelers. But Mike is right: Mitchell Trubisky is clearly leading this," Rapoport said.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason with the hope that he'll revitalize his career. There are a lot of fans hopeful that he'll do just that.

In four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky had 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Trubisky spent the 2021 season as backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will need to name a starter before their Sept. 11 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.