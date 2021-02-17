Steelers GM Has Honest Response To Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly want Ben Roethlisberger to remain with the team for the 2021 season – and the interest appears to be mutual. But even the Steelers general manager recognizes that the financials are getting in the way.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said that “adjustments will have to be made” to bring Big Ben back. He said that there’s “a lot of work to be done” but that they are trying to come to a solution with him.

“With Ben’s current cap number, some adjustments will have to be made,” Colbert said. “Hopefully there’s a way we can figure out what’s best for the organization. Hopefully he can see that and feel the same way. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Ben Roethlisberger is set to make over $40 million in 2021, per OverTheCap. He will count for over 20-percent of their cap.

It’s no surprise that the Steelers want to mitigate just how big of a cap hit they will take.

The Steelers went 12-4 with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm last year. He threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions.

Pittsburgh ended a three-year playoff drought by winning the AFC North. But their Super Bowl chances were promptly dashed by the rival Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard Round.

It’s hard to assess just how much Big Ben has left in the tank given all of the injuries he’s suffered over the years. The Steelers are pretty much a win-now team, and determined to make at least one more run with him.

But the financials can’t be overlooked.

Will the Steelers reach a contract compromise with Ben Roethlisberger?