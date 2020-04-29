Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Addresses Jameis Winston Rumors

On Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made an appearance on a local radio show.

During his interview, Colbert was asked about rumors linking former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to the team. Winston signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

However, a report suggested Winston held a bigger contract offer from the Steelers before inking a deal with the Saints. Well, Colbert made it clear that was not the case.

According to his response on the show, the Steelers didn’t talk to any veteran quarterbacks in free agency this offseason. “I can honestly say that we absolutely made no negotiation or any offer to any veteran quarterback,” Colbert said.

After losing Ben Roethlisberger to season-ending elbow surgery, the Steelers struggled to find solid quarterback play.

Both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges both got a crack at the starting job. Unfortunately, neither acquitted themselves well on the field and the Steelers struggled to put points on the board.

Pittsburgh never scored more than 27 points during the 2019 season. However, with a healthy Big Ben back in the fold, the Steelers feel comfortable with Rudolph as the primary backup.

Finally, those Jameis Winston rumors can come to an end.