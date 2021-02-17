The Spun

Steelers GM Was Asked If Signing J.J. Watt Is Possible

J.J. Watt raising his arms.HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter of their game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on September 28, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

As soon as the Houston Texans granted J.J. Watt his release, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It makes sense. After all, Watt’s two brothers T.J. and Derek already play for the Steelers, and Pittsburgh is certainly a team in win-now mode.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Dan Graziano named the Steelers and Packers as the two “favorites” for landing Watt. Another report indicates the Cleveland Browns are a legitimate contender.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the perennial Pro Bowl defensive end today, but played it coy.

“TJ is our guy, Derek is with us. Whether or not we can ever add anybody, I’d hate to talk about it because it’s just speculation at this point,” Colbert said.

We’d guess that the Steelers would love to land Watt, but they seem to have a more pressing issue. The team is in the process of working out the contract situation for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

It still seems likely that Big Ben will be the Pittsburgh quarterback next season, but Colbert’s comments today did raise some eyebrows and indicate that nothing is guaranteed.


