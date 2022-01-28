Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Makes Official Decision On 2022 Season

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is officially stepping down after the 2022 NFL Draft in late April.

Owner Art Rooney II confirmed this news to the media on Friday afternoon as he did his usual state of the team address.

Rooney also confirmed that they’ve already interviewed Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan to fill Colbert’s spot and that they plan on interviewing some candidates outside the organization as well.

Colbert has been with the team since 2000 and has won multiple Super Bowls throughout his 22 years as a member in the front office.

He’s still going to oversee the planning for the draft before he steps down going into training camp.

This marks another big change for the Steelers this offseason as defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired a couple of weeks ago, as did quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Thursday.

Even though Colbert won’t be with the team as much after the draft, he will still be tasked with improving the team until then. Part of that means trying to find the next quarterback to succeed Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh will also have to fix its offensive line and improve at a few other positions as well.

It won’t be easy, but in the NFL, things are hardly ever easy.