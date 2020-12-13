Steelers Reportedly Have Growing Concern With Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger has played through a knee injury as of late.

The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback suffered a minor knee injury during a win over the Dallas Cowboys last month. Roethlisberger missed just a couple of plays and hasn’t had to miss any game action since.

While Roethlisberger is all set to play against the Bills on Sunday Night Football, there’s reportedly a growing concern about his injury status within the organization.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora had more:

Ben Roethlisberger’s knee injury, which flared up a few weeks back, has become a source of greater concern within the Steelers organization, sources said, further limiting the quarterback’s mobility at a time when Pittsburgh is throwing the ball at an alarming rate. The Steelers have attempted 104 passes in the last two weeks. The results? They barely defeated the Covid-ravaged Ravens and then lost to Washington. Sources said the team did not intend to disband the run game to that degree and noted the wide autonomy that Roethlisberger commands to change plays at the line of scrimmage as a primary factor in the development. The timing of dropping back so much is odd, given the discomfort the 38-year-old quarterback has been experiencing in his knee, which has impacted him at practice and in games.

Roethlisberger is one of the toughest quarterbacks in recent NFL history, but knee problems are never good, especially for someone who’s 38 years old.

The Steelers would be wise to do everything they can to make sure Roethlisberger is close to 100 percent before the playoffs.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.