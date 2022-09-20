Steelers Had Important Return To Practice On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush exited Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots after injuring his foot.

Fortunately, the former first-round pick will not have to miss any time. Bush was able to practice fully on Tuesday, putting him on track to play against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Bush had previously been listed as limited for Monday's practice session.

Through two games, Bush has recorded nine total tackles. Pittsburgh will probably need him against the Cleveland Browns' 1-2 running back punch of Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb on Thursday.

The Steelers and Browns will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday night from Cleveland.

As with all Thursday night games moving forward, the action will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.