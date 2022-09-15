Steelers Have Made Official Decision On T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt dodged a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he won't be able to avoid being placed on injured reserve.

Moments ago, the Steelers officially placed Watt on injured reserve. He'll have to miss at least the next four games.

This move makes sense considering the Steelers expect Watt to miss the next six weeks.

Watt, who suffered a torn pectoral in Week 1, received second and third opinions on his injury. When it was all said and done, it was decided that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will not need surgery.

Last year, Watt had a record-tying 22.5 sacks. His injury will put a lot of pressure on the rest of the roster to step up during his absence.

Alex Highsmith looked sensational in Pittsburgh's season opener, recording three sacks. He'll need to continue making plays for Mike Tomlin's defense.

The Steelers will also need Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to make an impact over the next few weeks.

Watt has already teased his eventual return on Twitter, posting a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Terminator saying "I'll be back."