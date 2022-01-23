Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.

This tender is expected to be an original-round tender worth $2.5 million. It’s not quite what he was earning in his first two years in Washington, but it’s a strong sign that the Steelers plan to bring him into training camp at least.

The Steelers signed the former Ohio State and Washington QB at the end of last season. But they didn’t even let him throw a pass this year as he served as third-string behind Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers have indicated to Dwayne Haskins that they plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him for 2022, per source, and Haskins expects that to be an original-round tender, paying in range of $2.5 million. Another suggestion Haskins is in QB mix in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2022

It’s not much of an exaggeration to suggest that Dwayne Haskins is one of the biggest busts at quarterback in the past decade.

In two seasons, the former No. 15 overall pick is 3-10 as a starter with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was cut from the Washington Football Team after less than two seasons due to disciplinary reasons. Even some of his failed contemporaries like JaMarcus Russell, Sam Darnold and E.J. Manuel lasted longer with the teams that drafted them.

Haskins is having a hard time finding his niche, but may be in the right place at the right time now. If he can outduel Mason Rudolph or whatever other quarterback the Steelers may bring in this offseason, his NFL career will have new life.

Will Dwayne Haskins start for the Steelers in 2022?