Steelers Have Reportedly Received Quarterback Trade Calls

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' two-deep is set at quarterback, with Mitchell Trubisky as the starter and rookie Kenny Pickett as the backup.

That leaves fifth-year vet Mason Rudolph as the third-stringer, unless another team comes calling. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they have.

Pelissero says teams have reached out to the Steelers about trading for Rudolph, but as of now, Pittsburgh is "reluctant" to deal the 2018 third-round pick.

"Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," Pelissero tweeted.

We're not sure why the Steelers would be so bullish on hanging onto Rudolph, unless it is simply posturing until tomorrow's 53-man roster deadline draws nearer.

Rudolph is by no means a great, or even good, NFL quarterback, but it's not surprising that teams might be interested in trading for him at a low price.

Even if he's the Steelers' No. 3, he's likely better than a few players slated to begin the year as backups.