The Steelers need a complete overhaul on the offensive side of the ball, and it starts at the top. Help could be on its way.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have reportedly put in a request to interview Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator position, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Hamilton, the Chargers’ quarterback coach, is regarded as one of the brighter offensive minds in the NFL world right now. He worked wonders with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert this season as Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions in 15 games.

It’s only a matter of time before Hamilton becomes an offensive coordinator (again). The Steelers are clearly interested in the 46-year-old Chargers’ assistant coach.

I'm told #Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton has been informed the #Steelers are putting in a request to interview him for the OC job, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 22, 2021

If the Steelers can lure Pep Hamilton away from the Chargers, it’d be one of the best hires of the off-season (on paper, at the very least).

Hamilton’s been with the Chargers for just one season. Prior to his current role in Los Angeles, he was head coach of D.C. Defenders in the XFL. He also has several years of experience as an offensive coordinator during his time at Stanford and Indianapolis.

Hamilton has a knack for helping young quarterbacks flourish. He did so with Andrew Luck when he was at Stanford and then Indianapolis and now Herbert in Los Angeles. Interestingly enough, the Steelers just signed Dwayne Haskins.

Hamilton could potentially be instrumental in reviving Haskins’ career, were the Steelers to hire him. That possibility may be a bit premature, though.

Pittsburgh has simply put in a request to interview Hamilton for its offensive coordinator position. We’ll see how this develops in coming days.